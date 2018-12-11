Ghostly faces loom over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation

Art, News I 11.12.18 I by
Giant faces watch over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation

Photography: Roberto Conte

A set of huge wire faces have taken up residence on the rooftop of Barcelona’s L’illa Diagonal to mark the building’s 25th anniversary.

They’re part of Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi’s installation Limes, which is made of five-metre high sections of wire, shaped to resemble eyes, noses and mouths. There are six faces hidden in the mesh, which reveal themselves depending on what the light’s like, and what angle the piece is seen from.

Giant faces watch over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation
Photography: Roberto Conte

Limes will be in place until the end of January 2019 when it will be moved inside the shopping centre – designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Rafael Moneo and Manuel de Solà-Morales.

Avinguda Diagonal, 557, 08029 Barcelona

Giant faces watch over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation
Photography: Roberto Conte
Giant faces watch over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation
Photography: Roberto Conte
Giant faces watch over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation
Photography: Roberto Conte

Read next:  Artist Chiharu Shiota spins an ethereal web inside London’s Blain|Southern Gallery

Tags:

Emma is a contributing editor at The Spaces. She also writes for Grafik, Dezeen and Creative Review

Share this story

Related Stories

Inside Barcelona’s 11 best coworking spaces

Interiors I 04.12.18

Inside Barcelona’s 11 best coworking spaces

Barcelona townhouse revived by Tobia Scarpa is for sale

Property I 02.11.18

Barcelona townhouse revived by Tobia Scarpa is for sale

Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Família is finally getting planning permission

Architecture, News I 23.10.18

Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Família is finally getting planning permission

Edoardo Tresoldi builds ghostly arches in the desert at Coachella Festival

Art I 13.04.18

Edoardo Tresoldi builds ghostly arches in the desert at Coachella Festival

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy