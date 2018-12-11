Ghostly faces loom over Barcelona in Edoardo Trisoldi’s latest installation

A set of huge wire faces have taken up residence on the rooftop of Barcelona’s L’illa Diagonal to mark the building’s 25th anniversary.

Photography: Roberto Conte

They’re part of Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi’s installation Limes, which is made of five-metre high sections of wire, shaped to resemble eyes, noses and mouths. There are six faces hidden in the mesh, which reveal themselves depending on what the light’s like, and what angle the piece is seen from.

Limes will be in place until the end of January 2019 when it will be moved inside the shopping centre – designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Rafael Moneo and Manuel de Solà-Morales.

Avinguda Diagonal, 557, 08029 Barcelona

