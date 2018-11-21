Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House 21 lists for $3.6m

Pierre Koenig's Case Study House 21 is for sale

Via Compass / Pacific Union LA

A piece of classic midcentury architecture is up for sale in Los Angeles, as Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House 21 hits the market.

The glass and steel-framed modernist home was designed in 1957, as part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s ‘Case Study’ experiments in low-cost building techniques. In recent years the two-bedroom property – listed for $3.6m with Pacific Union International – has been home to design gallery Seomi International’s exhibitions.

There is 1,280 sq ft of space inside the property, also known as Bailey House, which was restored by Koenig himself in the late 1990s. Glass walls look out onto the surrounding trees and cacti of Laurel Canyon, while inside minimal interiors offer a blank canvas for future owners to put their stamp on.

