Damien Hirst’s Vegas hotel room is an inhabitable art experience – for $100k a night

Damien Hirst has designed an immersive art hotel room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, complete with a pair of formaldehyde sharks.

Hirst teamed up with New York practice Bentel & Bentel on the 9,000 sq ft ‘Sky Villa’, which sits atop of the revamped casino complex and is set over two floors. The YBA artist is known for his diamond-encrusted sculptures, and the interiors of the villa are ultra glossy with chrome and glass finishes, and custom textiles and furniture.

The Sky Villa houses six original Hirst artworks, including a pill cabinet filled with diamonds and a fish’s skeleton which hangs over the Empathy Suite’s marble-topped bar. Windows are also adorned with pill appliques by the artist.

You will need very deep pockets to book a stay: it costs $100,000 per night, making it the most expensive hotel room in the world. Included is a 24-hour butler and chauffeur service, A-list access to the resort’s entertainment amenities and a private Palms art tour.

