Damien Hirst’s Vegas hotel room is an inhabitable art experience – for $100k a night

Interiors I 01.03.19 I by
Damien Hirst's Vegas hotel room is an inhabitable art experience – for $100k per night

Photography: Clint Jenkins

Damien Hirst has designed an immersive art hotel room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, complete with a pair of formaldehyde sharks.

Hirst teamed up with New York practice Bentel & Bentel on the 9,000 sq ft ‘Sky Villa’, which sits atop of the revamped casino complex and is set over two floors. The YBA artist is known for his diamond-encrusted sculptures, and the interiors of the villa are ultra glossy with chrome and glass finishes, and custom textiles and furniture.

The Sky Villa houses six original Hirst artworks, including a pill cabinet filled with diamonds and a fish’s skeleton which hangs over the Empathy Suite’s marble-topped bar. Windows are also adorned with pill appliques by the artist.

You will need very deep pockets to book a stay: it costs $100,000 per night, making it the most expensive hotel room in the world. Included is a 24-hour butler and chauffeur service, A-list access to the resort’s entertainment amenities and a private Palms art tour.

Photography: Clint Jenkins / Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
Photography: Clint Jenkins / Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Read next:  Selfridges’ Brasserie of Light features a 24-ft-tall flying horse by Damien Hirst

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

Selfridges’ Brasserie of Light features a 24-ft-tall flying horse by Damien Hirst

Interiors I 22.11.18

Selfridges’ Brasserie of Light features a 24-ft-tall flying horse by Damien Hirst

Damien Hirst buys colossal £40m Soho HQ

News, Property I 04.10.18

Damien Hirst buys colossal £40m Soho HQ

Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery named best building of the year

Architecture, News I 07.10.16

Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery named best building of the year

Michael Jackson’s Thriller Villa in Las Vegas hits the market

News, Property I 06.06.16

Michael Jackson’s Thriller Villa in Las Vegas hits the market

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+